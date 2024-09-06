Grants Pass firefighters welcome new engine with traditional ‘push back’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Fire Rescue is set to introduce its new fire engine, HB7369, to the community today with a time-honored ‘Push Back’ ceremony. Firefighters pushed the new engine into its bay, echoing a tradition from the days of horse-drawn fire equipment.

The new Type 3 wildland engine, acquired from the Oregon State Fire Marshal, is a versatile addition to the fleet, designed for both rapid wildfire response and urban emergencies. It’s equipped with a 1,000-gallon-per-minute pump, a pump-and-roll auxiliary pump, and a 500-gallon water tank, and double the hose of a regular fire engine.

Battalion Chief of Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, Wayne Nelson, says the new engine will help greatly in wildfires.

“Having a piece of apparatus that kind of specializes in the wildfire industry. This one is top of the line. It allows us to go farther, better, and it carries a lot more hose that’s specific to the incidents,” Nelson said.

This acquisition was made possible through the Oregon State Fire Marshal Engine Program, a statewide initiative funded by the 2021 Wildfire Omnibus Bill. Grants Pass is one of several communities in the Rogue Valley receiving new firefighting apparatus under this program, highlighting the state’s commitment to bolstering wildfire preparedness and response capabilities.

