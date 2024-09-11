Grants Pass first responders hold annual 9/11 Memorial Walk

Posted by Ethan Quin September 11, 2024
Firefighters, Police, and EMS met at Reinhart Volunteer Park to honor first responders who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – First responders, including firefighters, police, and EMS personnel, gathered in Grants Pass Wednesday for a memorial walk marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The roughly 40-person group walked for a half mile loop through Reinhart Volunteer Park starting at 9:00 a.m.

The annual event aims to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The event was originally started during the Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020 and has since opened up to everyone.

The walk serves as a way for local emergency workers to come together and support each other.

The public and military service members are encouraged to join in the years to come.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan Quin
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Ethan Quin is an Emmy-nominated multi-media journalist. He grew up in Northern California and has worked and lived across the country as a photographer and editor. Ethan graduated from Full Sale University with a BS in Film Studies. He was a photojournalist at WFMZ-TV, Allentown, PA. He’s also been a producer, documentary film maker and wildlife photographer. Ethan loves hiking, movies and playing piano and guitar.
AM News Editor / Director / Reporter
Skip to content