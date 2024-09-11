Grants Pass first responders hold annual 9/11 Memorial Walk

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – First responders, including firefighters, police, and EMS personnel, gathered in Grants Pass Wednesday for a memorial walk marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The roughly 40-person group walked for a half mile loop through Reinhart Volunteer Park starting at 9:00 a.m.

The annual event aims to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

The event was originally started during the Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020 and has since opened up to everyone.

The walk serves as a way for local emergency workers to come together and support each other.

The public and military service members are encouraged to join in the years to come.

