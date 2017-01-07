Grants Pass gets new transit transfer center

Grants Pass, Ore. — Josephine County is working to create a new transfer station. The county said the current bus station is too busy, and that puts riders at risk.
Construction could start as early as this summer, and the new station could open in 2020.
“Each individual route will be designated its own spot. So rather than first-come, first-serve, where the passenger gets out of one bus and gets transferred to the next, they’ll know exactly where they’re supposed to go,” said Scott Chancey, manager of Josephine Community Transit.
The new transfer center would be built on 5th street – between E and D streets. The total projected cost for the new transit station is $500,000. The money will come from ODOT.
