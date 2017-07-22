Home
Grants Pass grant approval could bring new jobs

Grants Pass, Ore. — An old mill site in Grants Pass is now in line for a new beginning. A grant has just been approved to clean up 61 acres of prime land. That grant may bring more business and jobs to the area.

The city of grants pass was approved for an EPA grant to clean up and redevelop the Old Spalding Mill site. The city said this will provide an opportunity to plan and determine a future for the spot.

“Decide what needs to be done to bring it up to full usefulness, so it’s going to help us decide how to make the land usable and then it will help us in our economic development efforts to bring new jobs to the area,” said David Reeves, Assistant City Manager for Grants Pass.

The city said its next step is to hire a contractor who will help create a plan for the site. That plan will go to the city’s urban renewal area for approval. In the past, the area was used as a sawmill and an industrial area.

