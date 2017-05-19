Grants Pass gun dealer sent to federal prison

Medford, Ore. – A Grants Pass gun dealer will spend two years in prison for illegal gun sales.
The U.S. Department of Justice said on June 29, 68-year-old Wilson Lee Clow was found guilty on three counts of selling a firearm to a felon and two counts of making false statements during firearms sales.
Court documents show Clow was a licensed gun dealer at a shop called 2nd Amendment Guns. In 2002, he sold high-caliber handguns to a known felon and falsified the paperwork.
Prosecutors said Clow told the felon if he was caught by police he should tell them he bought the gun at a garage sale.
On May 18, U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken sentenced Clow to two years in federal prison and three years of supervision following his release.