GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass High school Marching Band will march in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Macy’s Parade officials said the band was selected out of hundreds of applicants for one of 10 spots in the parade. Grants Pass is the only high school on the West Coast that was picked.
In around 18 months, students will travel to the Big Apple. But it’s not the first time the high school has been selected to represent the State of Oregon.
Freshman Emily Carney remembers when her sister participated in the Macy’s Parade 7 years ago.
“She was saying it was the most exciting trip she been on,” Emily told NBC5 News. “That’s my dream place to go to is New York.”
She said it’s a dream that was only made possible because of her sister. “She kind of influenced me to do band and I’m so glad she did because now I get to experience the Macy’s Parade with all my friends.”
And in a year and a half, Emily and her fellow band members will get a shot in front of 50 million people.