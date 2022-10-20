Grants Pass High School alum playing in the MLB Playoffs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A former high school baseball star right here in the Rogue Valley has stepped into the spotlight of the biggest stage in the sport.

Brandon Drury, a 2010 Grants Pass High School graduate, is in the midst of the most important games of his professional career: fighting for a spot in the World Series.

Drury is playing for the San Diego Padres trying to get past the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series.

After being traded to the team in July, the former Caveman is an impact bat in the middle of San Diego’s lineup, and his high school coach can’t be more excited to see him on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

“It’s just special to be able to see a guy that you were able to coach, and just the success that he’s been able to have. He’s a grinder, he’s always been that way, and just to see him have the success is exhilarating for me,” Drury’s high school coach, Brian Diatte said.

Wednesday, Drury snapped out of a small postseason slump, going 2-4 with a double and his first home run of the playoffs this year, driving in three in a win to tie the series up at one.

You can watch Brandon Drury and the Padres in game three of the NLCS, starting at 4:30 on Friday.