Grants Pass High School launches automotive technical education program

GRANTS PASS Ore. – Grants Pass High School has launched an Automotive Career & Technical Education Program to equip students with skills, knowledge, and experience to pursue a successful career in the automotive industry.

The program aims to address the shortage of skilled workers in the industry and provide students with the ability to maintain their own vehicles.

Students will have access to industry equipment and tools to develop hands-on experience, and the curriculum will cover a range of topics from negotiating car prices to servicing brakes and engines. Local businesses are also invited to partner with the school to grow the program.

Students can begin signing up for the program this spring.

