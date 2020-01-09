Grants Pass hit-and-run suspect identified

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police have identified a person they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 5:45 p.m. on January 6, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking along Rogue River Highway near Cloverlawn Drive. The driver didn’t stop and continued eastbound on the highway.
The vehicle was described as a small silver two-door sedan, possibly manufactured in the 90s or 2000s. There may be damage to the front or hood of the vehicle.
On January 9, investigators announced they’ve identified a suspect, 42-year-old Heather K. Watson of Grants Pass.
Watson is described as a white woman, 5’4” tall, weighing 140 pounds with blonde or brown hair and brown eyes.
Watson may be with her boyfriend, Sheldon Keough, who has an active felony warrant out for his arrest for eluding police.
Investigators said Watson was last seen driving a 2004 white Kia Optima with Oregon plate 042-JWG.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-450-6260 and refer to case number 20-00923.