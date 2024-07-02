Grants Pass holds informal workshop ahead public meeting July 10

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass city council held their first informal workshop since Friday’s Supreme Court decision on the city’s controversial homeless laws..

This was city officials first opportunity to discuss options moving forward with legal counsel.

While they did not discuss their options in the open public meeting, they did hold a closed door executive session.

A public discussion is set for the next city council meeting, on July 10.

The city released a statement Friday saying they are committed to helping those struggling with homelessness, while making Grants Pass a safe and welcoming community for all.

Meanwhile, at the regular session, city council heard updates on future infrastructure projects.

A new water treatment facility is now 60 percent through the design phase, with construction set to begin in Spring.

The project, totaling more than $123 million has received 100% of its funding, pending the awarding of a BRIC grant from FEMA.

The city council also voted to move forward on having staff look into funding to renovate or replace Caveman Pool for eleven million dollars.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.