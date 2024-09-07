Grants Pass homeless encampments face growing challenges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – In Grants Pass, sanctioned homeless encampments located off A and J streets are contending with an escalating array of difficulties.

Grants Pass City Council voted this past Wednesday to keep previous space requirements for authorized camping spots to 8 by 8 feet with six feet of separation between tents and belongings.

Some people at these camps have already been facing challenges with harassment, drug use, and transporting their belongings to avoid theft and citations.

Jonathon Bodouroglou, a resident of the A street camp says, “for expanding past the 8 by 8 footprint or not having your dog together with your stuff, basically $50 to $100, and if you get more than one you get kicked out of the camps for 30 days and then what do you do, then you go to jail for sleeping on the street. There’s three people in this camp that cannot walk and I try to get water for them. I try to help them move their stuff around.”

While some volunteers make efforts to bring water to the encampments, residents are forced to seek out alternative sources when they run out.

Business owners along J street say they are facing theft and increased foot traffic on their property hindering trucking operations.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.