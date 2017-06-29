Grants Pass homes evacuated due to possible bomb

Grants Pass, Ore. – Residents were evacuated from their homes in Grants Pass have been given the okay to return.
Lieutenant Todd Moran with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said the incident is related to the Grants Pass Banner Bank that was robbed at gunpoint two days earlier.
Since then, one of two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery, Jade Charleton Yandell, was arrested in Medford Tuesday morning with the help from a citizen.
Then police received a tip about the second suspect, Cedar Raymond Jerome Yandell, on Spruce Street in Grants Pass.
Unmarked units trapped him in his van by surrounding it with cars and found him in the backseat wearing a wig as a disguise.
Then they looked inside the van and find what looked like an explosive device.
They evacuated six different nearby residences, but an Oregon State Police bomb squad found the device was not an explosive, even though it looked like one.
They found it was a marijuana extraction device.
And all the neighbors that have been evacuated are now able to return.