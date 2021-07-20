Grants Pass hospital locked down due to threats

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Threats made against a patient at the Grants Pass hospital prompted a lockdown Tuesday morning.
While not many details are being made public at this time, the hospital released the following statement after the lockdown was lifted:
On Tuesday, July 20, a Code Silver was called at 8:30 a.m. at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.
A Code Silver is called when there is a threat, attempt or active use of a weapon to cause harm. In this case, a man called the Asante Three Rivers Medical Center Emergency Department three times threatening to harm a patient.
The medical center was immediately locked down and no one was allowed entrance into the facility, other than those seeking emergency medical care.
After receiving medical treatment, the patient who was threatened was moved to a secure location by law enforcement officers.
Asante Three Rivers Emergency Department remains on lockdown, and access to the hospital is restricted to one entrance.
Additional security is monitoring entrances as well as the external campus for the person who made the threats. His photo and a description of a possible vehicle has been distributed among staff.
The Code Silver was cleared at 10:20 a.m.
Questions concerning the suspect and the circumstances of events that led up to the threats are to be directed to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
No further information was released by the hospital.