Grants Pass HS Jazz Band honored at U of Oregon Jazz Festival

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– One of Grants Pass High School’s jazz bands was honored at the University of Oregon last weekend.

Over 60 students from four different jazz bands made the trip to Eugene for the University of Oregon Jazz Festival.

At the end of the festival, Grants Pass’ jazz 1 band was selected as the top group and were invited back on stage for an encore performance.

Director Lewis Norfleet said, “during Covid, we had no jazz bands. We weren’t able to offer those courses and they’ve been really supportive of helping us build the program back and now we have 65 kids just in the jazz bands.”

The jazz 1 band was able to perform with the University of Oregon jazz band as well as professional musicians during the festival.

The schools jazz bands are holding a concert on February 18th, which will also feature a silent auction and dessert.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets will be available at the door.