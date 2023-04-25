Grants Pass looks to add pilot grant program for downtown parklets

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass is looking to start a pilot grant program for parklets downtown.

Parklets are a way for restaurants to convert street parking into extra tables and seating.

The Grants Pass program would provide businesses with up to a $3,000 grant for it.

During a city council workshop today, the council agreed that businesses could only use pre-approved designs.

“We would require a three sided facade and require k-rails along the three of the sides,” Grants Pass planning manager Mark Trinidad said. “And the k-rails are simply concrete barriers. It would not only be an opportunity for safety it’s also an opportunity for the parklets to design and take advantage of covering that k-rail.”

Council also agreed that restaurants could build a parklet only with permission from neighboring businesses.

The community development department said would take five-to-seven weeks to come up with pre-approved designs.

They hope to have the program up by the summer.

