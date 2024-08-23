Grants Pass making big moves towards housing during city council meeting

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The City of Grants Pass is continuing to battle its ongoing housing crisis by checking out multiple housing projects during its recent city council meeting.

The Grants Pass City Council began its Wednesday meeting by approving of an amendment to both the Comprehensive Plan Map and Zone Map to change two properties on NE Agness Ave. from industrial to general commercial.

The Urban Area Planning Commission recommended denial of the application in a three to two vote, citing a lack of industrial land supply.

Council Member Dwayne Yunker says this wouldn’t be the first time the city used industrial land for a different use.

“We got a church in that area, industrial area, we got storage units across the street, but this piece doesn’t fit because it doesn’t bring jobs, but I don’t know that those really bring jobs either,” Yunker said.

By changing the zone to general commercial, housing developments would be permitted, whereas in industrial zones they are not.

HRP LLC, the land use change applicant, plans to create a 68-space RV park on the property.

And while Justin Gerlitz, a consultant on behalf of HRP LLC, says the RV park isn’t intentionally for housing use, Council Member Rick Riker says it could be.

“Well, RV Parks have basically started to move into affordable housing because the price of a hotel night is $100, $200 a night,” Riker said.

The city then approved of three separate resolutions, awarding grants for housing projects.

Chrisman Development Inc. was awarded over $240 thousand for its Nebraska Trail Apartments, Mid Rogue Foundation was awarded up to $800 thousand for veteran and workforce housing on Hillcrest Drive and close to $240 thousand was awarded to PANO LLC and InkBuilt for 15 to 20 affordable homeownership units.

“It’s very exciting to see a homeownership project. I think that’s a really good way to get people to have more civic pride and also personal pride,” Council Member Rob Pell said.

Lastly, the city council approved of a $2 million purchase of over eight acres of property on Washington Blvd. and Midland Ave. to be used for housing.

There is potential of up to 150-200 housing units according to Council Member Brian DeLaGrange.

“The Urban Renewal Agency doesn’t get a lot of opportunities like this. There’s not a lot of opportunities of big tracks of land in the city. Kind of making up the difference- or the deficit in the housing goal that we have,” DeLaGrange said.

The city says it’s lacking around 2000 units for those at the 80% Area Median Income (AMI) or below.

The city council says projects like this prioritize the development of transitional, low, moderate, and workforce housing.

“I think that this could be a really great catalyst project for the Urban Renewal Agency. We know that we have about $10 million right now in that fund for housing development,” Council Member Vanessa Ogier said.

Head to the City of Grants Pass’ website for more information.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.