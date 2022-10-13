Grants Pass man accused of sexually abusing a child

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

32-year-old Robert James Charlan of Grants Pass was arrested Thursday after he was accused of crimes involving a 15-year-old girl.

He’s currently behind bars in the Josephine County Jail charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Police said, “The Grants Pass Police Department is asking anyone with further information regarding the above-described arrest of Robert James Charlan please contact Grants Pass Police Detectives at 541-450-6260 and reference case #2022-38822.”

Investigators said they won’t release any additional details at this time.