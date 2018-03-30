Grants Pass man arrested following carjacking, pursuit

Grants Pass, Ore. — Police with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety have arrested a man, accused of carjacking a Grants Pass resident Friday morning. Officers said Cedar Stehelin, 25, threatened the man with a knife, and took off in his car.
The victim and his wife called police just after 9 a.m. to report the incident. They said Stehelin approached the man, and threatened him with the weapon. They were able to give police a description, and tell officers which direction Stehelin drove away in the SUV.
Officers found Stehelin driving the vehicle on NE A street. Police attempted a traffic stop near 6th street, but said he did not pull over. After a short pursuit, officers stopped following Stehelin. Police say he began running red lights, and officers became concerned for public safety.
Police said around 20 minutes later, they received a call from a citizen listening to the police scanner. He began following Stehelin, and giving police updates on their location. After a short time, the citizen told police Stehelin stopped the car, left it running, and began walking on Fruitdale drive. Police say the citizen then got in the stolen car, and drove it away from Stehelin.
Officers were able to locate Stehelin, and arrest him. He’s facing numerous charges, including robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, menacing, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance – meth, among others.
The case remains under investigation.