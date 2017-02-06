Grants Pass man arrested following N. California pursuit

Del Norte County, Calif. – A Grants Pass Man was arrested after he led police on a dangerous chase through Crescent City, California while driving a stolen pickup truck.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a truck that was stolen while it was in front of a gas station around 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Multiple agencies reportedly responded and began to look for the vehicle, but it was eventually spotted by a citizen. In just over a minute, deputies located the vehicle and a chase ensued.
Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle drove recklessly with no regard for public safety. He failed to stop for a red light, drove on the wrong side of the road and sped during heavy traffic and rain.
Deputies said the pursuit finally ended south of Crescent City. Grants Pass resident Travis Buenafe was taken into custody on charges related to the theft and pursuit.