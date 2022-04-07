Grants Pass man arrested for allegedly dealing meth

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Several people were arrested after a Josephine Count drug bust.

Oregon State Police said during an investigation that started earlier this year, they identified 51-year-old Joseph William Gargano of Grants Pass as a suspected mid-level methamphetamine supplier.

On Wednesday, April 6, OSP executed a search warrant in connection with the Gargano case at an address in the 1400 block of Raydean Drive in Grants Pass.

During the search, police arrested Gargano. In addition, they found about four pounds of methamphetamine, 78 pounds of marijuana, four guns, scales, packing material, fentanyl, and heroin.

Gargano was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for allegedly dealing drugs.

During the bust, two other people were arrested for similar charges. They were identified as 64-year-old Tommie Kevin Muchmore and 57-year-old Tammie Jean Muchmore.

Two other people at the home were arrested for having outstanding warrants.