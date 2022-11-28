Grants Pass man arrested for allegedly possessing child porn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested last week for allegedly possessing images of child exploitation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided a tip to local investigators that someone uploaded child pornography from unsecured public Wi-Fi at a business in the 10 block of South Central Avenue in Medford.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team reportedly tracked down the owner of the device used to upload the images and ruled out several suspects, leading investigators to 36-year-old Raymond Andrew Reynolds.

On November 25, Reynolds was arrested in Grants Pass. He was reportedly found in the company of a 17-year-old juvenile when he was taken into custody.

According to JCSO, Reynolds is facing 14 counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse and 14 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

The investigation into Reynolds’ relationship with the teen he was found with is ongoing, JCSO said.