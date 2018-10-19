Grants Pass man arrested for Douglas County pursuit

GLENDALE, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested in Douglas County following a police chase.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said early Friday morning, a deputy tried to pull over 37-year-old Jason Edmund Dangerfield for a traffic violation in Glendale.
Dangerfield didn’t stop for the deputy. Instead, he kept driving and eventually tried to flee on foot in the 1000 block of Tunnel Road.
The sheriff’s office didn’t provide many details about the incident, but they did say Dangerfield was found and caught a short time after the pursuit. He was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for attempting to elude police in a vehicle and on foot.