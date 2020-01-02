Grants Pass man arrested for shooting in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting in Eugene.
Police said at about 9:20 a.m. on January 1, people in two separate cars were arguing near 7th Place and Seneca road. At one point, three shots were fired from inside one of the vehicles, a white Dodge Caliber, and then both vehicles left the scene.
Officers converged on the area and were able to find the Caliber in a parking lot near West 11th and Bailey Hill. Two of the three occupants of the vehicle were found nearby, including the suspected shooter. The third occupant was later tracked down with the help of a K9 unit.
Eugene police said they’re still looking for the other vehicle involved, identified as a silver or teal Honda Accord or Civic.
On January 2, police identified 28-year-old Dalton Styles Johnson of Grants Pass as one of the suspects arrested. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and theft.
According to officers, the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident based on vehicle ownership.