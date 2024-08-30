Grants Pass man arrested on Domestic Violence charges

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 29, 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- A Grants Pass man is under arrest after allegedly trying to shoot a 22-year-old woman and assaulting an elderly man.

21-year-old Aidan Davis faces a number of charges including attempted first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence strangulation, two counts of domestic violence menacing, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Grants Pass police responded to a report of domestic violence happening on George Tweed Blvd.

Davis had fled the residence by the time police arrived.

A manhunt for Davis was conducted, which resulted in him being found at a home on SW Esther Ln.

He was hiding allegedly with the assistance of 20-year-old Alyssa Nichols.

Nichols was arrested for hindering prosecution.

