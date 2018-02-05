Grants Pass man caught with 210 pounds of pot in North Dakota

MANDAN, N.D. – A Grants Pass man and his father were arrested for possessing over 200 pounds of marijuana and other drugs in North Dakota.
The Morton County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Christopher Conkey of Grants Pass was traveling with his father, 53-year-old Robert Earl Smith from Washington State, near Mandan, North Dakota.
When the pair was pulled over during a routine traffic stop, Conkey told police they were taking fan gear to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. The situation seemed suspicious and a deputy asked to search the vehicle. However, Conkey and Smith both denied having anything illegal and didn’t consent to a search.
Due to cold weather, the father and son were moved to a patrol vehicle. That’s when police brought a K9 unit to the scene. The dog alerted to the presence of a controlled substance, allowing deputies to search the vehicle.
Inside, police found a bed topper with sealed bags inside, along with $2,400 in cash. The bags were found to contain 210 pounds of raw marijuana, five pounds of THC shatter, and eight grams of methamphetamine.
Conkey and Smith were taken to a local detention center.
According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, the illegal drugs were valued at $1.1 million.