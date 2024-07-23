Grants Pass man dead after shooting on Rogue River Highway

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A Grants Pass man is dead after a shooting on Rogue River Highway Friday night.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Rogue River Highway around 9:15 Friday night.

The agency says 24-year-old Jose Regalado was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police and paramedics provided medical aid, but Regalado passed away.

Grants Pass police detectives, along with the OSP Major Crimes Team is investigating.

Anyone with information or video surrounding the incident are asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.