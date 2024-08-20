Grants Pass man facing criminal charges for allegedly derailing train

SOUTHERN OREGON – A Grants Pass man is facing federal charges after allegedly derailing a train last week.

According to Oregon’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, 62-year-old Craig David Saddler is facing criminal charges for wrecking, derailing, or disabling railroad equipment and vehicles.

Court documents indicate Saddler trespassed at the Union Pacific Railroad Yard in Klamath Falls on August 12 and was on the railroad near a lever that redirects trains to different tracks.

The government says Saddler pulled the lever switching the tracks which caused a train to derail. The estimated cost is $1 million in damages.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from other agencies.

