Grants Pass man helps make children’s wishes come true

Grants Pass, Ore. – “That little interaction that was so positive it kind of triggered something in me,” Mike Mcclure, Make-A-Wish volunteer said.
Mike was on a family vacation at Disney World the moment his life changed.
“I love Mickey Mouse,” he said.
He was looking at Mickey Mouse pins to buy. When he found the one he wanted he was about to put it on his backpack when he realized he accidentally bought a Cinderella pin instead.
“But something inside me told me to keep it and I figured out why the next day,” Mike said.
It was that next day at SeaWorld when he met a Make-A-Wish girl and decided to give the princess pin to her.
“It was very much a light bulb moment where I said this means something,” said Mike.
As soon as Mike returned home he reached out to the Make-A-Wish foundation in Oregon and signed up as a volunteer.
“The strength and hope that the families have and the child have…the positivity is just stunning,” he said.
Mike has been volunteering for seven years and has granted 15 wishes in Oregon.
“I cover about 10,000 square miles. I mean we’re talking Brookings to Klamath Falls, Ashland to Roseburg,” he said.
Mike said being able to make a difference in their lives makes it all worth it.
“It’s a part of my life that’s really the way I look at it. It will always be there,” he said.