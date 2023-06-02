Grants Pass man killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police released details about a fatal crash that shut down Highway 199 for over three hours Thursday.

At about 11:45 a.m. on June 1, a black Ford Fusion driven by a 26-year-old Rogue River resident was traveling southbound on Highway 199 west of Grants Pass.

OSP said near milepost 5.5, a white GMC Sierra driven by 87-year-old Ervin Besler of Grants Pass turned onto the highway from Robinson Road.

Besler reportedly failed to properly clear traffic during the turn and the Fusion hit the driver’s side of the GMC in a t-bone collision.

Besler was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Fusion was hospitalized along with two passengers.

The highway was closed for over three-and-a-half hours while the investigation was conducted.

