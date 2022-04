GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Police Department needs your help in their search for a missing man.

30-year-old Noah Baker was reportedly in low spirits after an argument at his home in Grants Pass.

He left driving a silver Ford Fiesta with Oregon plate 671 MUR.

He’s described as 5’9” tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Baker was last seen wearing black sweats a black shirt black shoes and a black hat.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, call Grants Pass police.