Grants Pass man sentenced to 16.6 years for child sex crimes

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man has been sentenced to more than sixteen years in prison for sex crimes involving children.

31 year old Timothy Yoshida of Grants Pass plead guilty to 8 counts, including encouraging child sexual assault in the first and second degree and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

Though a plea deal, 23 of the original 31 charges brought against him were dismissed.

He will serve more than 16 and a half years in prison and be on parole for three years.

Before sentencing, the victims’ father gave an emotional statement to the judge, asking for Yoshida to be locked up long enough for his two six year old daughters to grow up without ever being traumatized by him again.

Yoshida had no previous criminal record, but was the boyfriend of the two children’s mother.

He was arrested August 29, 2023 at his home in Merlin by the Oregon State Police after a tip from the child exploitation tax force.

