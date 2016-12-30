Grants Pass man sought in connection with Douglas County shooting

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Quines Creek Road in Azalea.
The homeowner told deputies he was arriving at his residence when four people followed him into his driveway. The people reportedly confronted the man because of a disagreement over a vehicle sale.
Deputies said during the confrontation, one of the people shot at the homeowner with a handgun. The homeowner was not struck and was able to escape.
One of the people involved has been identified by police as 27-year-old Robert Gordon Bates from Grants Pass. He has not yet been located and is wanted for questioning.
The suspects were last seen driving a white late 1990s Ford Expedition.
The other suspects are currently unidentified, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-957-2099 email at [email protected] .