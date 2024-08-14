Grants Pass Mayor Sara Bristol seeking reelection

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- Grants Pass Mayor Sara Bristol is seeking reelection.

Mayor Bristol says there are some current projects underway that she has a vested interest in and would like to see continue forward with her help.

Projects include housing and homelessness solutions, the water treatment plant, the rebuilding of Caveman Pool, a downtown plaza and more.

Though there was a recent recall effort made against Bristol, the community rallied in support to keep her as mayor.

She says even with the challenges the city has faced, especially the city’s homelessness supreme court case, she won’t back down.

“I love Grants Pass and I think there’s really a lot of good things going on here in town. I know that there are some people frustrated and it’s definitely been a frustrating situation that we’ve been dealing with, but we’re just, right now, on the cusp of being able to get a better handle on that situation,” Bristol said.

Bristol says former council member Clint Scherf is also running for the mayor position.

She hopes the same 2/3 majority that voted against the recall will show the same support during the election.

