Grants Pass murder suspect sought by police

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are trying to track down a man who allegedly used a car as a murder weapon.

At about 5:45 a.m. on July 4, there were reports of a young man who was hit by a vehicle in the 2900 block of Highland Avenue. The 18-year-old victim was found dead at the scene.

The Grants Pass Police Department said detectives determined the victim was struck by a car on purpose, and the murder suspect couldn’t be found.

That suspect was identified as 23-year-old Brennon Machado. He’s described as 6’0” tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, brown Carhartt pants, and brown shoes.

According to GPPD, Machado is not believed to be armed, but he is considered dangerous, so citizens should avoid contact and call 911immedialy if he’s seen.

GPPD said investigators won’t release any further information about the victim at this time.

