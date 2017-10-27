Home
Grants Pass In-N-Out has grand opening

Grants Pass In-N-Out has grand opening

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Grants Pass, Ore. —  The burgers are grilling, the milkshakes are blending, and the fries are frying. After months of anticipation, the Grants Pass In-N-Out location is finally open.

“I have been waiting since they broke ground,” said customer Caroline Matasci.

Even before the doors opened at 8:30 Friday morning, loyal customers lined up to get their favorite meal. While most customers were local, some were passing through.

“I came here to get a fork – and it turns out there’s this grand opening and it’s wonderful,” said customer Alex Chmiel.

And some drove up in honor of tradition.

“I’ve been to the grand opening in Redding, the grand opening in Medford, and I needed to make this one,” Jayne Keller said, a Montague resident. For Keller, In-N-Out is more than a restaurant.

“A little reminder of home, I grew up in southern California,” Keller said. “It’s really nice to see southern Oregon and northern California – and that kind of forgotten section of northern California – have a place in In-N-Out’s world.”

A reminder to everyone, if you’re driving around this area, expect some delays – especially, during the dinner rush. Also, if you’re planning on eating at In-N-Out on another day. The restaurant opened early Friday morning for the grand opening – but beginning Saturday, it will open at its normal time at 10:30 a.m.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics