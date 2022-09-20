Grants Pass officer-involved shooting under investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – An officer-involved shooting in Grants Pass remains under investigation.

Oregon State Police said just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, there was a report of suspicious activity in progress at a city park.

During the response to the call, an officer shot a man at a property along Southwest Westholm Avenue.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with protocol.

The current medical condition of the man who was shot was not mentioned by OSP in its press release regarding the incident.

OSP said this is an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.