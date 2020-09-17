Grants Pass officer-involved shooting update

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are releasing more details about an officer-involved shooting in Grants Pass.
Investigators said at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Grants Pass police responded to a call about a man inside a home that was under construction in the 1400 block of Wineteer Lane. One of the workers there reportedly tried to make the man leave, but they ended up in a “scuffle,” police said.
After the fight, the man reportedly left the home and tried to steal a pickup truck. He ultimately ended up running away on foot.
Just a few minutes later, police were told the man was in someone’s backyard trying to stab himself with a gardening tool.
GPDPS said when officers arrived at the yard, they tried to de-escalate the situation. However, the man reportedly rushed toward officers with the tool, which was later determined to be a hand weeder. When that happened, one officer shot a bean bag round and three other officers fired their guns, according to GPDPS.
The man was critically wounded and taken to Three Rivers Medical Center, police said.
The identity of the man was not publicly released.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Oregon State Police Criminal Division will lead the investigation.