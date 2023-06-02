Grants Pass officials address homelessness during public meeting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass city leaders held a meeting Thursday night to talk about the growing homelessness issue in the area.

City administrators and law enforcement spoke about how the city is currently addressing the issue in public spaces.

Grants Pass community members also got a chance to submit written questions and comments.

Many comments were about safety and asking for help from the state.

City leaders said they have to work within the Eighth Amendment, Martin v. Boise, and Blake v. Grants Pass, when it comes to fixing the issue.

They also said this is a solution-based process with multiple moving parts that need to be on the same page before moving forward.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.