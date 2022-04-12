Grants Pass P.D. employee helps move swarm of bees

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – There’s been some recent “buzz” at the Grants Pass police station.

Last week a swarm of bees chose a new home in one of the trees in the parking lot.

That’s when records specialist Christy Lansdown went into action!

Unbeknownst to many at the department, Christy is also a beekeeper and has had her own hives for 15-years.

She explained, “My love for bees developed when I was in Elementary school. My Great Grandfather was a beekeeper, and I would spend hours with him while he tended to his 30+ hives. It wasn’t until I was in my early 20’s that I was able to have hives of my own. Together, my husband and I slowly began beekeeping as a hobby.”

She gathered up the swarming bees and safely moved them to her property and bee colony.

She said if you ever see a swarm, which can be frequent in the springtime, it’s best to call a local beekeeper or a beekeepers association.