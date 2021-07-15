Grants Pass parklets will stay through October

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — You’ll be able to eat ‘European style’ in Grants Pass through the fall. The city of Grants Pass is serving up some good news for many of its downtown businesses. Parklets are here to stay, at least through the fall.
If you’re not familiar with parklets, they originally provided additional outdoor seating during COVID-19 restrictions. Based on their popularity, the concept is sticking around through October.
“Both the owner of the Laughing Clam and myself have been proactive in keeping things moving in the parklets. Keeping them pleasant for downtown, keeping them decorated and clean and whatnot,” said the co-owner of The Bohemian.
The Grants Pass city council is directing its staff to explore designs and options for a potential permanent parklet program. City staff will present their ideas to the city council in the future.
