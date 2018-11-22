Grants Pass performs in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Band Director Jason Garcia said the group was prepared for everything but the frigid temperatures.
“Their instruments were frozen solid.” Garcia said, “Our valves were sticking, trombone slides were sticking, they were actually freezing.”
Temperatures in New York City were around 20 degrees, with the windchill around 11 degrees Fahrenheit.
Garcia said this performance was much more difficult than when the group performed back in 2010.
“It was a hard experience, it was more difficult than last time just because of the frigid temperatures and because we were so early in the parade,” Garcia said.
The group overcame a lot of obstacles, including having to stand in place for two hours before the parade started.
Despite being so far from home, the students felt right at home in the big apple.
“I heard a lot of people cheering for us and it just felt good, I felt like we had people from home,” Student Emily Carney said.
Students said it was an experience they will never forget, and they were proud to represent Oregon on a national stage.
