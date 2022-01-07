Grants Pass police arrest 4 in attempted kidnapping, robbery investigation

GRANTS PASS. Ore. – Four people were arrested during an investigation into a residential robbery and attempted kidnapping.

The Grants Pass Police Department said on the evening of December 26, 2021, officers responded to an address on Northwest Blossom Drive and found two victims who were suffering from the effects of bear spray. One of them had also been hit by rubber bullets during a targeted attempted kidnapping and robbery.

The victims did not require hospitalization.

A few days later, the vehicle used by the suspects was pulled over by police in Medford. The driver was identified as 35-year-old Bruno Chiquete-Reyes of Richmond, California. Inside the vehicle, officers found 1,400 fentanyl pills. Chiquete-Reyes was arrested for possession and attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

As the investigation into the attempted kidnapping progressed, Grants Pass detectives identified three suspects. They were 30-year-old Aliczander McClymonds, 24-year-old Anthony Jolly-Satyna, and 41-year-old Joel Wurch.

The three suspects were arrested between January 5 and 6. They face charges of first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of mace.

The Grants Pass Police Department thanked the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team and the Medford Police Department for their help in the case.

Anyone with further information is asked to call detectives at 541-450-6260.