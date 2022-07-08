Grants Pass police arrest man accused of luring a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested for allegedly luring a minor.

Police said 45-year-old William Richardson tried to meet with a 15-year-old girl for the “purposes of having a sexual encounter.”

On July 8, Richardson was arrested without incident and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on charges of online sexual corruption and luring a minor.

“The Grants Pass Police would like to remind parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children who are on social media,” officers said. “These types of cases are being referred to our agency more often and we encourage parents to be aware and be involved with the individuals who are interacting with kids. In this case we were able to prevent any abuse or harm to any children, but prevention by parents, family and friends is always more impactful and effective.”

Anyone with further information about this case, or others, is asked to call GPPD at 541-450-6260.