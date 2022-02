GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It’s February, it’s chilly, and that means it’s time for “Dunk a Cop.”

On Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can stop by the Dutch Bros stand at 6th and G Streets in Grants Pass to dunk a cop into a tank of water.

The event helps support the Grants Pass Police Polar Plunge team and is a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

When you donate to the team, you can send one of their officers into the icy cold dunk tank.