Grants Pass police introduce online reporting tool

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Citizens of Grants Pass now have a new tool to easily report certain types of property crimes and incidents.
On June 22, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety’s “Online Reporting System” was activated. The online serviced allows people to notify police about lost property, hit and run incidents, theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The tool is only for incidents that happened within the city of Grants Pass.
The service is available 24/7 at https://secure.coplogic.com/dors/startreport/300002943
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety provided the following bullet points and Q&As about the new system:
So how does online reporting work?
- It is a secure web-based program available 24/7/365 to community members with access to any internet-enabled computer or mobile device.
- As you navigate through the program, there will be information you are required to complete (such as name and email).
- Once you have submitted your report, it will be reviewed by a member of the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
- You will be given a temporary report number and the option to print out the report.
- When your report is approved, it will go into the GPDPS database and you’ll be given a final case number.
- An employee of GPDPS might ask for clarifying information regarding your case. If this happens, an email will be sent with instructions and a link for you to modify your report.
- A report may be rejected if the incident did not occur within the city limits or meet the online reporting criteria. If this occurs, you will be sent an email explaining why the report was rejected.
Online Reporting Frequently Asked Questions:
Q: What do I do if my situation is an emergency?
A: Call 911 right away. Do not attempt to file your report online.
Q: What do I do if my incident happened in another city?
A: Do not file an online report with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. It will not be accepted. Contact the police agency for the jurisdiction in which the incident occurred.
Q: What if I think I know who did this?
A: Call the non-emergency line at 541-450-6260 to speak with an officer.
Q: If I have not completed the report correctly, or there is more information needed, how will I be contacted?
A: You will receive an email with instructions and a link, allowing you to modify your report.
Q: Will my case be investigated?
A: Maybe. The online report will be reviewed by GPDPS personnel who will determine if further investigation will be conducted.
Q: What if I want to talk to an officer about my case?
A: You can contact the GPDPS anytime at 541-450-6260.
Q: What if I want to add information to the incident that I have already reported?
A: Call the non-emergency number at 541-450-6260 to speak with an officer, who can write a supplemental report to your original report.
Q: Can I upload a photograph to a report?
A: Yes! We encourage you to provide as much information as you can. For lost or stolen property, this includes photos, detailed descriptions, serial numbers, or other identifying information.