Grants Pass police looking for 2 suspects targeting elderly women

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects reportedly using a ruse to steal from elderly women.

According to police, back on August 14 around 2 p.m., an elderly woman was approached by two men in the Albertsons parking lot on Allen Creek Road in Grants Pass.

The man in the white hat pretended to feel ill and asked her about the nearest hospital, meanwhile the man in the plaid shirt stole the woman’s debit card out of her purse.

Police say the two men immediately started withdrawing money and making excessive purchases at stores in the Grants Pass area.

Anyone with information or who can identify either of these men is asked to contact the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.