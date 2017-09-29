Stabbing investigation underway in Grants Pass

At approximately 12:18 a.m., medical staff at Three Rivers Medical Center called police and said a man entered their facility with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Daniel Cummings.
Detectives were able to determine the stabbing occurred at 1481 Raydean Drive in Grants Pass. Police went to the location and secured it as a crime scene.
So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 541-450-6260.