Grants Pass Police looking for witnesses in hit-and-run

Police in Grants Pass are looking to identify a semi truck driver, who struck an elderly man on a 3-wheel scooter.

It happened on the afternoon of March 30th, at the intersection of Grants Pass Parkway and Southeast ‘M’ Street.

Police say it appears the truck driver was unaware he had struck the elderly man and did not remain on scene.

The man sustained significant injuries and was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center for treatment.

Police say this photo shows the alleged semi-truck and the victim on his scooter at the intersection.

You can see that on the right side of the picture.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has video or photographs, or knows who the truck’s driver might be, is asked to contact Grants Pass Police.

