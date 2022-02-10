Grants Pass police make arrest during Thursday morning search

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police are releasing more information about an incident that temporarily shut down a Grants Pass neighborhood.

At about 7:00 Thursday morning, Grants Pass police served a search warrant on Northwest Blossom Drive in Grants Pass. In the interest of safety, nearby schools were placed on “lock out” status and traffic was routed around the area.

The Grants Pass Police Department said 53-year-old Matthew Montgomery was arrested during the search and the neighborhood returned to normal shortly afterward.

Montgomery was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No further information was provided by investigators.