Grants Pass police make arrest during Thursday morning search

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 10, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Police are releasing more information about an incident that temporarily shut down a Grants Pass neighborhood.

At about 7:00 Thursday morning, Grants Pass police served a search warrant on Northwest Blossom Drive in Grants Pass. In the interest of safety, nearby schools were placed on “lock out” status and traffic was routed around the area.

The Grants Pass Police Department said 53-year-old Matthew Montgomery was arrested during the search and the neighborhood returned to normal shortly afterward.

Montgomery was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No further information was provided by investigators.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: