Grants Pass police seek “armed and dangerous” assault, elude suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Josephine County are looking for an assault suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, a man was seen fighting a woman while carrying a machete. Witnesses said the woman appeared to be injured and may have had blood on her.
The pair then reportedly got into a silver Toyota pickup truck and drove away before officers arrived.
Police said they spotted the truck in the Fruitale area and tried to stop it. At that point, the driver was identified as 34-year-old Grants Pass resident Caleb N. Pratt. He refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase until officers saw a school bus and terminated the pursuit.
GPDPS said they started looking along side streets on Rogue River Highway, working their way toward the city of Rogue River.
Eventually, a nearby resident told officers a silver truck was driving erratically in his neighborhood, pointing out where the truck was last seen.
When a deputy arrived at the location, he reported hearing a gunshot nearby. Other units responded and the truck Pratt was driving was found unoccupied.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office took over the scene on Greens Creek Road. They searched the area but couldn’t find Pratt or the woman, described as white in complexion with blonde hair. It’s believed they fled into a nearby wooded area.
Pratt is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with further information is asked to contact GPDPS at 541-450-6260.